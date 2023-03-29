Indonesia removed as hosts of next month's FIFA Under-20 World Cup following objection to Israel’s participation

Indonesia has been removed from the hosting of this year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup because of its objection to the participation of Israel, who have qualified for the first time.

After a meeting between fellow International Olympic Committee members Gianni Infantino, the FIFA President, and Erick Thohir, President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), world football’s governing body announced that, "due to the current circumstances", Indonesia would no longer stage the event.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, with about 277 million people, and it does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Due to the issue involved the 24-team World Cup draw due to take place in Bali was postponed, and protests against Israel's participation were also held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta last week by conservative Islamic groups.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, called for a ban on Israel because of Indonesia's diplomatic support for Palestine.

The six stadiums due to have been used for the 52-game tournament included one in Gianyar in Bali.

According to a FIFA release a new host for the World Cup, which is due to place from May 20 to June 11, will be announced "as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged."

FIFA added, "Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later stage."

Indonesia’s governing body now risks being suspended by FIFA.

That sanction could remove Indonesia from Asian qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup that is due to start in October.

Indonesian football and public authorities agreed to FIFA's hosting requirements in 2019 before being selected to host the 2021 edition of the Under-20 World Cup.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed for two years.

Israel qualified last June for its first-ever Under-20 World Cup, when it reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 European Championship.

The team went on to lose the final to England.





Football in Indonesia is still recovering from last year's disaster when 135 spectators were killed following a match in East Java ©Getty Images

It is the latest setback for the sport in Indonesia after the disaster at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang Regency in East Java last October when 135 spectators were killed and nearly 600 injured following a match between Arema and Persebaya Surabaya.





The disaster was the second deadliest in the history of football after the 1964 Estadio Nacional disaster in Peru which killed 328 people.

The FIFA release continued:"FIFA would like to underline that despite this decision, it remains committed to actively assisting the PSSI, in close co-operation and with the support of the Government of President Widodo, in the transformation process of Indonesian football following the tragedy that occurred in October 2022.

"Members of the FIFA team will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the required assistance to the PSSI, under the leadership of President Thohir.

"A new meeting between the FIFA President and the PSSI President for further discussions will be scheduled shortly."