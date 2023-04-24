A study commissioned by The Olympic Partner (TOP) member Airbnb has revealed 130,000 people are expected to rent their accommodation through its platform during Paris 2024.

Professional services company Deloitte, also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) TOP programme, conducted the study, with the findings published by the newspaper Le Parisien.

It suggested that 560,000 tourists for the Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to use accommodations on offer from 130,000 hosts through Airbnb, mostly in Île-de-France.

Hosts are expected to significantly raise their rental prices to an average of around €200 (£177/$220), representing a 70 per cent increase from the same time period in 2022.

In the Île-de-France region which includes Paris, rental costs are set to rise by approximately 85 per cent from €119 (£105/$131) per night in 2022 to €221 (£195/$243), although Deloitte noted that this could be a low estimate.

Airbnb joined the TOP programme in November 2019 in a nine-year deal worth $500 million (£402 million/€455 million).

The San-Francisco based company charges a commission for each booking made on its platform, and generated nearly $8.4 billion (£6.8 billion/€7.6 billion) in 2022, up by more than 40 per cent on the previous year.

Between 12 and 15 million visitors to France are expected during Paris 2024, according to the Airbnb-commissioned study ©Getty Images

Critics argue it has driven an increase in rental costs and evictions to convert properties into short-term Airbnb listings in popular tourist cities, and that its rentals lack security regulations.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is a particular high-profile critic of the company, which it is estimated have 30,000 properties regularly rented out in the French capital.

She believes many Parisian residents are being priced out of the rental market.

Shortly after Airbnb's sponsorship deal with the IOC was announced, Hidalgo wrote to its President Thomas Bach to "alert him of the risks and consequences" of the deal and assure him of her "absolute determination to make sure regulations relating to rental platforms are reinforced".

Prior to that, Hidalgo's administration had revealed that it was suing Airbnb for publishing 1,000 illegal rental adverts, which would have cost the company over €12.5 million (£11 million/$13.8 million).

In 2020, following her re-election, she announced plans to hold a referendum on Airbnb and other platforms’ short-term rental operations in the city.

So far, no such referendum has taken place.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote to IOC President Thomas Bach after the sponsorship deal with Airbnb was announced, voicing her concern ©Getty Images

The study also predicts tourists staying in Airbnb accommodation during the Games will spend €500 million (£442 million/$549 million) on leisure and restaurants during their stay.

Tourists for the Olympics are expected to generate a €1 billion (£883 million/$1.1 billion) economic boost for France, €73 million (£64 million/$80 million) in taxes and 7,300 full-time jobs.

Between 12 and 15 million visitors to France are expected during next year's Olympics, due to take place between July 26 and August 11.