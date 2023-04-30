The draw has been completed for this year’s International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup in Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

A total of 32 countries were placed into eight groups during the draw staged at the Araneta Coliseum in Filipino capital Manila.

Reigning champions Spain have been drawn in Group G along with Iran, Ivory Coast and Brazil.

The United States have won the tournament on five occasions and will be looking to add to that title haul after being placed in Group C.

They have been pitted against Jordan, Greece and New Zealand.

Cape Verde, Georgia, Latvia and South Sudan have qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Four groups are set to be held in Manila, with Okinawa and Jakarta playing host to two ©FIBA

Group B features South Sudan along with Serbia, China and Puerto Rico, while Georgia and Cape Verde have been drawn in Group F alongside Slovenia and Venezuela.

Latvia will contest Group H where they will go up against France, who have finished third at the past two editions of the World Cup, as well as Canada and Lebanon.

Co-hosts Japan will meet Germany, Australia and Finland in Group E, while Group D consists of Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania.

Philippines will also hope to make home advantage count after being drawn in Group A along with Angola, Dominican Republic and Italy.

Matches are set to be held across the three host countries, with Manila staging Groups A, B, C and D, Japanese city Okinawa hosting Groups E and F and Indonesian capital Jakarta holding Groups G and H.

The two top teams in each group will advance to the second round where they will be split into four more groups.

Those that finish first and second in each of those groups will progress to the quarter-finals.

The event is due to take place from August 25 until September 10.

Argentine basketball legend Luis Scola was on hand to assist with the draw, as well as German star Dirk Nowitzki, chair of the FIBA Players’ Commission and Central Board member.

The event was also attended by the rest of the FIBA Central Board under the leadership of President Hamane Niang and secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

FIBA has also announced Molten as the ball partner for this year’s Basketball World Cup.

The Molten BG5000 is set to be official game ball having been used in FIBA international games since August 2019.

According to FIBA, the design concept of the game ball is "the passion wave" which represents both the passion for basketball that forms a heartbeat and the way it spreads and cascades around the world.