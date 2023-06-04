Stade de France work for Olympics forces France to play Six Nations matches next year outside Paris

France’s matches in next year’s rugby union Six Nations tournament will take place in Marseille, Lille and Lyon following the re-location from Paris due to the 2024 Olympic Games, it has been announced.

The French Rugby Federation have been forced to move the games due to work being carried out at the Stade de France in the French capital to get it ready for Paris 2024.

Les Bleus have played all of their home games at the Stade de France since the Five Nations became six in 2000, with the exception of a clash with Italy in 2018, which took place in Marseille.

In that time, they have won six titles, including a memorable Grand Slam in 2022.

France will play its Six Nations matches next year in Marseille, Lille and Lyon ©Guinness Six Nations

France are due to get the 2024 Championship off to an exciting start when they take on 2023 winners Ireland under the lights at the Orange Velodrome in Marseille on February 2.

Fans can also look forward to a fascinating fixture between Les Bleus and Italy at the Decathlon Arena in Lille in round three on February 25.

Then, on "Super Saturday" on March 16, France fans in Lyon will get to see the latest edition of a classic Guinness Six Nations rivalry when they bring their Championship to a close against England at Groupama Stadium.

The Stade Vélodrome, as it will be known during Paris 2024, is home to Olympique de Marseille and is one of the most iconic sporting venues in Europe, with a capacity of 67,394, and due to host football matches during Paris 2024.

The 59,186-capacity Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon is also among the football venues for Paris 2024.

The Six Nations is the latest major sporting event forced to relocate from Paris due to the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

For the first time in 119 years, the Tour de France in 2024 is due to finish outside Paris in Nice as a result of preparations for the Games.

The final stage is scheduled to take place on July 21, only five days before the Olympics are set to open on July 26.

The Stade de France is set to host athletics, rugby sevens and the Closing Ceremony during next year's Olympic Games in Paris ©Paris 2024

The Stade de France is due to stage athletics and rugby sevens during the Olympics, followed by the Closing Ceremony.

The Olympics Games are due to finish on August 11, followed by the Paralympics scheduled to open on August 28 and conclude on September 8.

Marseille, Lille and Lyon are all due to host as venue for this year's Rugby World Cup being staged in France between September 8 and October 28.

Marseille is scheduled to stage two of the four quarter-final matches, with Stade de France staging the other two, along with both semi-finals, third place playoff and the final.