The official song for the FIFA Women’s World Cup has been revealed as "Do It Again" by New Zealand singer "BENEE" and Australian rapper "Mallrat."

The duo are set to perform the song as part of the Opening Ceremony at Eden Park, Auckland on July 20 before New Zealand face Norway in the first match of the tournament.

“Being a small part of this incredible celebration of women's sport is an absolute dream come true for me," BENEE, known off stage as Stella Bennett said.

Earlier this year BENEE also performed at the Finals Festival during the Australian Open tennis tournament.

"As a keen young football player I just couldn't have imagined this," BENEE insisted.

"I've loved the experience of writing a song which I hope reflects my excitement at having the world's biggest women's sports event held on my home turf, and I can't wait to perform ‘Do It Again live’ with Mallrat at the Opening Ceremony."

BENEE and Australian rapper Grace Shaw, who performs as "Mallrat" are friends off stage.

"I was so excited when FIFA asked me to be involved in this massive event, alongside BENEE, who is one of my favourite artists and also people - I am really looking forward to this experience and feel super grateful that I get to share it with my friend," Mallrat said.

In 2019, "We are Football" (Championship) by Rappeur EJ featuring Nelly Rappeur and Maître Jérémy was recorded for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The Australian team, known as the Matildas, became one of the first women’s teams to have an official song at the tournament with "Everything we ever dreamed of."