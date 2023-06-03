The Sydney Harbour Bridge is set to host an event celebrating a key milestone in the build-up to this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

FIFA has announced that the bridge will turn into a "festival of football" to celebrate 25 days to go until the 32-team tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

People are being invited to walk, jog or dance across the bridge and enjoy music from participating nations and participate in other activities.

The bridge is set to close to traffic on June 25 from 4am until 10.30am local time for the celebrations to take place.

"Football unites the world, and this month on the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge the power of our game to bring people together will once again be showcased," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"This FIFA Women's World Cup will truly be a unique event and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"With its thriving culture and world-class experiences, Sydney is a fantastic location to celebrate the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.

Sydney is due to stage the opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup between Australia and the Republic of Ireland ©Getty Images

"The Sydney Harbour Bridge will be the perfect setting to rally and unite our communities and create an enticing and distinctive experience that truly goes beyond greatest."

This year’s Women’s World Cup is due to be staged across nine cities across Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Sydney is poised to host the tournament opener between Australia and the Republic of Ireland, while Stadium Australia has also chosen to stage the Women’s World Cup final.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup is another mega event for Sydney, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world and millions of dollars in visitor expenditure for the state,” said New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham.

"NSW is ready to host football fans, families and visitors in Sydney to cheer on their favourite team at one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

"Akin to hosting the first Women’s World Cup south of the equator, being part of this activation on our iconic bridge on June 25 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I encourage football fans to get involved in the opportunity to help showcase our state and women’s football to the world."