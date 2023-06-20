WHO director general receives Olympic Order for role in safety of Tokyo 2020

World Health Organization (WHO) director general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus has been awarded with an Olympic Order after being credited for playing an "essential" role in ensuring the safety of the delayed Olympics in Tokyo.

Ghebreyesus was presented with the award by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach at the Olympic House in Swiss city Lausanne.

Tokyo was due to stage the OIympics and Paralympics in 2020 only for the Games to be postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help of the WHO, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organisers put in place a series of measures in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at the Games.

Bach described the personal support and guidance he received from Ghebreyesus as crucial to the staging of the Olympics.

"Your advice was essential for us to develop the comprehensive countermeasures," said Bach.

"Your expertise and wise counsel resulted in the so-called playbooks detailing the specific countermeasures.

"I would like to again express my heartfelt thanks to you, because from the outset you supported the playbooks and made your support known publicly to instil confidence in the athletes, the Japanese Organising Committee, the National Olympic Committees and the public at large.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were staged a year later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic ©Getty Images

"You stood with us all the way.

"You kept your promise and came to Tokyo, where you addressed the IOC Session and a worldwide audience.

"This is why it is fair to say that, without your steadfast personal support, these Olympic Games could not have happened in this safe way."

The IOC also awarded the WHO with the Olympic Cup for 2021 in recognition of its outstanding contribution to Tokyo 2020.

"During these unprecedented times, we were very fortunate that we could always count on the unwavering support, sound advice and practical guidance of Team WHO," said Bach.

"Standing together, we could make these Olympic Games into a celebration of hope for all humankind.

"And this is something that the entire Olympic Movement will always be grateful for."

Bach invited Ghebreyesus to be an IOC guest of honour for next year’s Olympics in Paris.

A playbook was produced for Tokyo 2020 outlining all the COVID-19 countermeasures for the Games ©Getty Images

"It is with deep pride and humility that I receive the Olympic Order and, on behalf of WHO, the 2021 Olympic Cup," said Ghebreyesus.

"I thank all colleagues working around the world for their work to protect and promote health.

"I thank in particular the WHO mass gathering team in Geneva, which strongly supported both the Tokyo and Beijing Organising Committees to hold safe and successful Games during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These two awards reflect WHO’s commitment to make sport healthier and safer."

The IOC and WHO have had a long-standing partnership since 1984, which has led to numerous joint initiatives to fight physical inactivity through sport.

Last year, the two organisations signed a new joint programme aimed at strengthening the role of sport in contributing to the global target of a 15 per cent reduction in physical inactivity by 2030.

"For many of our initiatives we rely on the expertise, input and engagement of the WHO," added Bach.

"In this respect, you, dear Tedros, have set the pace - because from the very day we signed our cooperation agreement, you have led by example, driving our cooperation forward with so much energy, leadership and commitment."