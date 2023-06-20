American pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company has struck a partnership with the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles as well as renewing its sponsorship deal with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Lilly is set to serve as the official Team USA partner in prescription medicine and health equity through to 2028.

It has also been announced that Lilly will support Olympic broadcaster NBCUniversal’s coverage across all media platforms for the next five years.

The deal covers the Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

Lilly first partnered with USOPC and NBCUniversal three years ago before the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

"Lilly is proud to support Team USA as they prepare for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, recognising the remarkable journeys these athletes have taken to strengthen not only their bodies but also their minds, lives and communities along the way," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice-president and President of Lilly USA and Lilly Immunology.

"Our company’s involvement is rooted in our purpose to make life better for people and our belief that everyone should have a fair shot at excellent health and positive wellbeing."

Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer for the USOPC, added: "The health and wellness of Team USA athletes is central to their ability to achieve their dreams on and off the field of play - while inspiring all who celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Movements to be their very best.

Lilly first partnered with the USOPC before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"We are committed to supporting Team USA athletes where they live, train and compete, and are thrilled to welcome back Lilly as a great partner in that effort.

"Lilly’s experience and expertise will help us better serve our entire community."

Lilly is set to serve on the Los Angeles 2028 Partner Advisory Council, which looks to bring commercial partners together for the Games in five years’ time.

"We’re excited to welcome back Lilly as a supporter of Team USA and bring them into the fold for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles," said Chris Pepe, chief commercial officer of Los Angeles 2028.

"Lilly’s commitment further strengthens the Olympic and Paralympic Movement in the U.S. and advances the positive impact sport can have on communities beyond the field of play."

Dan Lovinger, head of Olympic and Paralympic partnerships for NBCUniversal, added: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Lilly for the broadcast of the upcoming Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and LA 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"When purpose driven brands like Lilly join forces with invaluable Olympic IP and NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Games, great things happen, and meaningful business impact is realised."