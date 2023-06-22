Australian Government launches hunt for advisors on big events after Brisbane 2032

The Australian Government has begun a quest for expert advice to make sure further major international sporting events are attracted to the country after the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The build up to Brisbane 2032 has been dubbed the "Green and Gold Runway" and includes major events including the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cups for both men and women.

A Government tender for the "Procurement of Consultancy Services for the refinement of the Strategic Investment Model Major Sporting Events" has been launched across all Australian states and is set to remain open until July 21.

Applicants are required to "have experience in the major events sector, providing advice, and economic and social impact modelling to support benefits realisation of an event".

The successful applicant will be expected to devise "a new strategic and coordinated approach to Australian Government support across the event lifecycle is proposed to attract, deliver and leverage MSEs to provide the greatest social, sporting, and economic benefits for all Australians".

"The Australian Government is promoting Australia as a host of choice for major international sporting events (MSEs) with an unprecedented timeline of events culminating in the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games," tender specifications stated.

A spokesman for Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells said that a budget of AUS$ 200,000 (£106,260/$135,300/€123,980) has been set aside to fund the consultancy.

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells has called for further major sporting events to be held in Australia after the Brisbane 2032 Olympics ©Getty Images

"Major sporting events offer a significant vehicle to drive economic, health and social outcomes for all Australians," the spokesman explained.

"We need to ensure a robust and fit-for-purpose Australian Government event-delivery model is in place to successfully deliver the green and gold decade of events, including the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The tender envisages the creation of a "new model" for Australian Governmental support to major events.

It is intended to "provide clear and improved resources for national sporting organisations, major event organisers, and state and territory Governments to engage with the Australian Government across all phases of the delivery process, including identification, feasibility, bidding, planning, delivery, leveraging and evaluation."

The Australian Government expect the strategy formulated to be delivered between August 2023 and May 2024.

It is understood to be targetting one-off competitions that are "typically the pinnacle international event" in the respective sport.

The Australian sports calendar in the decade towards Brisbane 2032 already includes the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Women's Asia Cup next week (June 26).

Next month, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, co-hosted with New Zealand, is set to begin on July 20.

Football Australia has indicated "strong interest" in bidding for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in 2026.

The men's Rugby World Cup is scheduled to return to Australia in 2027 for the first time in almost a quarter of a century ©Getty Images

It is also thought likely to table a future bid to host the FIFA Men's World Cup, possibly repeating the co-hosting offer with New Zealand.

Australia had previously bid for the 2022 tournament but lost out to Qatar in the now controversial vote.

Adelaide was confirmed earlier this month as the host for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) World Beach Volleyball Championships in 2025.

The Commonwealth Games are set to be held in Australia for the sixth time in 2026.

The first "regional" Games held across venues in the state of Victoria are set to open on March 17 2026.

In 2027, Australia will host the men's Rugby World Cup.

In the same year, Sydney is set to stage the Netball World Cup for an unprecedented third time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup is set to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia in 2028.

In 2029, the women's Rugby World Cup is also to be hosted in Australia.