Minister of Youth and Sports of Tunisia Kamel Deguiche has said Tunisia is set to "embrace" the second African Beach Games, scheduled to begin tomorrow in Hammamet.

More than 1,100 athletes and 500 officials, guides, and technicians from 54 countries are set to take part in various competitions the Tunisian town until June 30.

Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) President Robin Mitchell is among the various dignitaries who will be attending the event.

The Games will also serve as qualifiers for several events at the World Beach Games, due to take place in Bali between August 5 and 12.

Tunisian and Arab artist Lofti Bouchnak will perform along with others for the Opening Ceremony tomorrow.

"Our country is ready to embrace such an important African sporting event," Deguiche said.

ANOCA Executive Committee members held a meeting yesterday with Tunisian National Olympic Committee chief Mehrez Boussayene welcoming everyone.

The 21st ANOCA General Assembly will happen today on the sidelines of the African Beach Games ©ANOCA

"I would like, Mr. President, Ladies and Gentlemen, members of the ANOCA Executive Committee, to express to you a testimony of profound gratitude for your invaluable support to the Organizing Committee, which draws strength and motivation from it to ensure the best possible delivery of the Games," Boussayene said.

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf addressed the participants and thanked the President of Tunisia.

The 21st ANOCA General Assembly is scheduled to happen today.

Equatorial Guinea is keen to host the next edition of the African Beach Games with the country's candidature set to discussed and presented at the General Assembly.

"Your presence here is necessary and important within the framework of this executive committee which is a strategic step on the way to progress and consolidation of the unity of the African sports movement which has shown better dispositions in recent years," Berraf said.

A total of 14 medal events are on the programme for the Hammamet 2023 African Beach Games.

The action starts tomorrow with the 4x4 beach volleyball matches.