Ankara in Turkey has been given the hosting rights for the inaugural World Baseball Softball Federation (WBSC) Youth Baseball5 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to be held form October 10 to 15 at the Yenimahalle Spor Kompleksi and is set to be the first international baseball event.

"We are excited to organise a WBSC World Cup for the first time in your country," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari in a message to the Turkish Baseball Softball Federation.

"We are grateful for your commitment to promoting youth sports and delighted to partner up to launch the new urban discipline with the first edition of the WBSC Youth Baseball5 World Cup."

Turkey introduced Baseball5 in 2019 through an event at the Bodrum Antique Theatre.

The first Baseball5 World Cup was held last year in Mexico.





The discipline is set to make its Olympic debut at the Youth Games in Dakar in 2026.

A total of seven national teams - Tunisia, Ghana, Chinese Taipei, China, South Korea, France and hosts Turkey - have already qualified for the 12-team tournament.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to WBSC for their trust and support in choosing Ankara as the host city for this momentous event," said Nahit Sahin, the Turkish Baseball and Softball Federation President.

"Together, let us embark on this remarkable journey, united by our shared passion for the game and driven by the pursuit of excellence.

"Thank you all for your unwavering support."