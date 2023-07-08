Two-time Olympic medallist Page among winners at FIG Trampoline World Cup in Coimbra

Britain's two-time Olympic medallist Bryony Page was among the winners at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Trampoline World Cup in Coimbra.

The circuit made a stop in Portugal for the second consecutive weekend at the Pavilhão Multidesportos de Coimbra Dr Mário Mexia, and Rio 2016 silver and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Page took gold in the women's individual event.

The former individual world champion scored 56.930 to edge victory at the expense of China's Olympic champion Zhu Xueying, who won last week in Santarém and scored 56.820.

Brazil's Camilla Gomes took bronze with 55.780.

Wang Zisai led a Chinese one-two in the men's individual final, notching 61.640 to the 61.350 of Santarém gold medallist Yan Langyu, with world silver medallist Allan Morante of France placing third with 60.030.

WOW 🤩

Brilliant @BryonyPage1 🌟

Bryony Page has won the Coimbra trampoline @gymnastics World Cup final 🥇

A massive result on the road to @Paris2024 in a key @Olympics qualifying event 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/snIOONoVoH — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) July 8, 2023

Kirsty Way provided a second British gold in Coimbra with a score of 26.600 in the women's double mini-trampoline, beating silver medallist Cheyenne Robinson of Australia and Jacqueline Kent of the United States who both notched 24.700.

There were three gold medals for the US in Coimbra.

World champion Ruben Padilla triumphed in the men's double mini-trampoline with a 30.100 routine, and combined with Aliaksei Shostak for a synchronised gold with 52.410.

Miah Bruns was the other American winner with 25.300 in the women's tumbling, beating Britain's Naana Oppon and Greece's Alexandra Efraimoglou by 0.100.

Ena Sakurai and Kiko Tanaka of Japan took women's synchronised gold with 48.280, and Azerbaijan's Malkin Mikhail was the other winner with 30.800 in the men's tumbling.

Palm Beach in the US is set to host the next FIG Trampoline World Cup from August 3 to 5.