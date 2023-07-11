Marseille told Stade Vélodrome roof does not need to display "Paris 2024" when hosts football

French officials have reassured Marseille city officials that it will not be necessary to display the words "Paris 2024" on the roof of the Stade Vélodrome when it stages Olympic football matches next year.

Deputy Mayor Samia Ghali had written to Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet to raise her concerns after a post on social media showed an artists impression of the Marseille Stadium with the Paris 2024 logo shown on the exterior.

This had prompted negative reactions on social media.

There is fierce rivalry between the French capital and Marseille, the oldest city in France.

Paris and Marseille are the two largest cities in France and the most influential.

It goes back hundreds of years but now manifests itself mainly in the “Le Classique," the clash between the two city's football teams Paris Saint-Germain versus Olympique de Marseille, a match considered a battle between the Capital and the Provinces, but which is also dubbed the North versus South derby.

"One point in particular holds our vigilance and calls for concern and deep disagreement on our part, this is the inscription of the Paris 2024 insignia on the exterior cap of the Stade Vélodrome," Ghali wrote.

"The Vélodrome is the temple of football in Marseille with its historic club,

"Putting Paris on the stadium, would be very viewed very negatively by the Marseillaises and the Marseillais."

Paris 2024 appear to have decided to act to avoid any problems.

"From the outset, Paris 2024 has been working with all the communities hosting the Games on the best way to deploy the 'look of the Games' with an approach that offers plenty of adaptations,” a Paris 2024 spokesman told the news agency Agence France-Presse.

"It will be quite possible not to put "Paris 2024" on the external cap of the Vélodrome, while putting the stadium in the colours of the look of the Games."

At a media conference, French Olympic and Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra suggested that the matter was a dispute which had been long since resolved.

"This micro controversy almost makes me smile,these discussions were anticipated and took place in an atmosphere of serenity," Oudéa-Castéra said.

"It is a point which has been anticipated, it is not a matter of putting Paris 2024 on the white exterior of the stadium, but rather to decorate the inside of the stadium, this is always what had been planned."

The way in which Olympic venues are decorated is known as the "Look" of the Games and often incorporates variations from one venue to another.

At the 2012 Olympics, the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff hosted football.

The branding at the stadium was adapted by London 2012 to include messages in Welsh.

Welsh was incorporated into branding during the 2012 Olympics when the Milenium Stadium in Cardiff hosted football matches ©Getty Images

Oudéa-Castéra insisted that the hosting cities of the 2024 Olympics enjoyed a very good relationship.

“There is a very good axis between Paris, Marseille, Lille, Lyon, St Etienne, Bordeaux and the others around the Games, we have the most decentralised Games in history with events taking place in 11 departments and seven regions,” Oudéa-Castéra claimed.

Marseille is set to host the French men’s team in their first Olympic football match on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony is due to take place.

Marseille is also the sailing venue but the start of a test event last week was accompanied by protests from the Nageurs du Prado Collective group, who are concerned that closures to the harbour area enforced for the test and Olympic competitions are "excessive."