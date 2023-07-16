China Media Group (CMG) is preparing to send a team of 2,456 people to cover the Chengdu 2021 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

Of the delegation, 456 are set to be dispatched to the host city imminently before the remaining staff arrive in time for event which is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

The Group's President Shen Haixiong is eager to provide extensive coverage of the Games.

He claims they "will be an important platform to showcase CMG's broadcasting services and technological innovation while strengthening its capabilities in reporting world class sports event," as reported by CGTN.

For the first time, CMG will serve as the main broadcaster for the Games in China and will be using full 4K quality during the event.

The Chengdu 2021 media centre opened yesterday and will see swathes of CMG staff members pass through it ©Chengdu 2021

The company is also due to utilise 8K for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies along with high-profile sporting competitions such as tennis and athletics.

CMG is a state-owned media company that also produces radio broadcasts as well as television, which are also due to cover the Games.

It was founded on 21 March 2018, as a fusion of all state-holding media enterprises including China Central Television, China National Radio, and China Radio International.

It is under direct control of the Central Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

Shen has led the Group since its creation and also serves as deputy head of the Publicity Department of China's ruling party.