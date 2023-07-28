Erdener hopeful of "positive news" on compound archery bid for Los Angeles 2028

World Archery President Uğur Erdener has revealed at the Congress in Berlin he is hopeful of "positive news" regarding its bid to include the compound discipline at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Turkish official Erdener is in his final term as World Archery President running through to 2025, having held the role since 2005.

He has been an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member since 2008, and Turkish Olympic Committee President since 2011.

In his report to World Archery delegates at the Titanic Hotel, Erdener said he is hopeful of a favourable outcome for its compound application with the Los Angeles 2028 programme set to be finalised at the IOC Session in Mumbai in October.

"Looking ahead, I believe it is vital to address plans beyond the LA 2028 Olympic Games," Erdener said.

"We will continue our endeavours to include the compound discipline in the Olympic programme.

"In September during the LA 2028 programme discussions with the IOC Executive Board, we anticipate positive news.

"However, it is essential that we receive the utmost support and commitment from US Archery.

"This is very vital for having this idea."

Erdener's report also reflected on his 18 years at the helm of World Archery, in which he pointed to milestones such as the implementation of a television-friendly match and set system, the launch of the Archery World Cup series in 2006 and addition of a mixed team event to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020.

He praised National Federations for their support towards safeguarding archery's presence at the Olympic Games.

Turkish IOC member Uğur Erdener is in his final term as World Archery President ©World Archery/YouTube

"I realised that survival is not determined by strength alone but by the ability to adapt to change," Erdener said.

"My firm resolve was to do new things and do them differently, initiate new and innovative measures to secure archery's status as a core Olympic sport.

"There was, and still is, an increasing demand for good governance standards, transparency, accountability, democracy for all international sports organisations.

"Through my initial 10-point programme to the dynamic Archery World plan, we embarked on our journey of transformation and we have made remarkable progress in evolving from FITA [the International Archery Federation] to World Archery today.

"We place credibility at the forefront of our corporate identity.

"World Archery's corporate representation has reached its zenith today.

"We have solidified archery's position as one of the core Olympic sports without encountering the debates faced by some other disciplines.

"The global appeal of archery is on the rise, and our family has expanded to around 170 member associations.

"We did that together."

The Congress in the German capital also featured an address from IOC President Thomas Bach, who commended Erdener's leadership of World Archery and the work of the governing body.

"By embracing change, you are making archery fit for the future," the German official said.

"Today, World Archery and the IOC enjoy an extremely strong partnership.

"Together we are working towards the realisation of Olympic Agenda 2020+5, with a strong focus on how sport can contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen was among the other officials to provide reports to the Congress.

He outlined its policy on the participation of transgender athletes in women's competition.

Transgender women wishing to compete are required to demonstrate a concentration of testosterone less than 2.5 nanomoles per Litre over a 24-month testing period.

The first day of the Congress additionally featured membership changes.

Central African Republic, Haiti and St Kitts and Nevis were all expelled, but Curaçao, Mauritania and Palestine were unanimously accepted.

Afghanistan and Timor Leste remain temporary members after decisions on their applications were postponed.

Ghana, Kuwait, Mali, Rwanda and Senegal were given a deadline of March 1 next year to meet certain conditions to avoid suspension.

Albania, Montenegro, Nigeria, Paraguay, Russia, Somalia, Syria and Vanuatu all received warnings over governance issues.

German official Jörg Brokamp is the only candidate for first vice-president in tomorrow's elections, and Bettina Kratzmüller of Austria and Mario Scarzella of Italy are competing for the other vice-presidential role.

A total of 62 candidates are standing for 28 positions.

There are also 22 motions to change the World Archery Rulebook that will be considered.