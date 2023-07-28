India's Sports Ministry claims it cannot interfere with the BFI selection process after athlete complaints ©Getty Images

India's Sports Ministry has claimed that it has no power when it comes to athlete selections for the country's team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou following a response to complaints from multiple boxers.

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal, Rohit Mor, and Sagar Ahlawat were left out of the squad by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), but all disputed the manner in which selections were made.

The trio contested a points system that has been implemented by the BFI as they claim it will only promote boxers favoured by coaches.

Instead, they feel that selection trials should determine teams for international events.

"I don't understand this new points system and I had asked for the trial," said Commonwealth Games gold medallist, 2018 Asian Games under-51-kilograms champion, and former world number one Panghal, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

"The boxer [Deepak Kumar Bhoria] who has been selected in my weight class lost to the boxer I had beaten him by 5-0 in the World Championships.

"I had defeated Deepak in trials, and I was ahead of him in the point system, but at the end of the week, he is ahead of me.

"There is no transparency in the new evaluation system and players don't know the marking process.  

"Boxers are not knowing where their marks were cut."

The Ministry rejected the athletes' appeal and informed them that it is the National Federation's responsibility to make selections.

In addition to Deepak, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal were chosen ahead of Mor and Ahlawat, respectively.

"It is the prerogative of the BFI to frame its selection criteria for participation in international events including forthcoming Asian Games," the Ministry said, as reported by the Times of India.

"The names of Indian boxers have already been sent by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to the Organising Committee of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the last date for which was July 15." 

Hangzhou 2022 is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year following a COVID-19-enforced postponement,

India is the eighth-most successful boxing nation at the Asian Games with a total of nine gold, 16 silver, and 32 bronze medals.