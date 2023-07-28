A spokesman for the largest open-air bookstore in the world, which has been present for 450 years on the banks of the River Seine in Paris, has described an order to move to ensure security at the Opening Ceremony of next year's Olympic Games as "a bit crazy".

For the first time in the Olympics the Opening Ceremony, due to take place on July 26 next year, is being held on water and Paris police have said in a letter to the booksellers is is "essential" that boxes housing second-hand books be "removed" to secure the event, Agence France-Presse report.

The Police Prefecture refer to an article of the internal security code which requires a perimeter for the event within which "the access and movement of people are regulated", in order to ensure the security of a "place or event exposed to the risk of acts of terrorism."

Second-hand booksellers established on the banks of the Seine for 450 years are calling an order to move ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony "a bit crazy" ©Getty Images

But Jérôme Callais, representative of the Cultural Association of Booksellers of Paris, has insisted they have "no intention of moving".

He added, "During a meeting organised on July 10 with the town hall the deputy with the Seine clearly explained to us that we were going to obstruct the sight the day of the Ceremony.

"We are a major symbol of Paris, we have been there for 450 years.

"Wanting to erase ourselves from the landscape, when the celebration of these Games must be the celebration of Paris, that seems a bit crazy."

Security is given as the reason for forcing booksellers along the River Seine in time for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony ©Paris 2024

The City of Paris has assured the booksellers of its support and recognised that their activity "was part of the identity of the banks of the Seine."

It estimates that 570 boxes would require to be moved - 59 per cent of the total.

While supporting the injunction of the Prefecture, the City of Paris offered to take charge of the removal and the refitting of the boxes, as well as the renovation at its expense of any which might be damaged by the move.

"This renovation will constitute an additional element of heritage of the Games and will contribute to supporting the candidacy of the booksellers of the banks of the Seine for the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization)," the Municipality added.

But Callais maintained that certain boxes are "too fragile" to be moved, and estimates to renovation of all the boxes at €1.5 million (£1.3 million/$1.6 million).