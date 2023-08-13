Australia’s men’s and women’s hockey teams overcame New Zealand at the Oceania Cup to seal their places at next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The two teams are the first to directly qualify for Paris 2024 after being crowned continental champions at the ITM Hockey Centre in Whangārei.

New Zealand will have a second chance to secure tickets to Paris 2024 at the International Hockey Federation Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in January next year.

The men’s competition saw Australia win two and lose one of their three matches against New Zealand to emerge victorious.

Australia opened their account with a 3-1 success courtesy of goals from Jacob Whetton, Blake Govers and Thomas Craig.

Whetton got the scoresheet again the second match along with Jeremy Hayward but it was not enough to stop New Zealand fighting back.

Sam Lane, Kane Russell, Nicholas Woods and Sean Findlay netted in their 4-2 triumph to set up a decider today.

Ky Willott and Hayward put Australia 2-0 up inside the first 13 minutes before Hayden Phillips cut the deficit for New Zealand.

Jack Welsh got another for Australia as they secured a 3-1 victory over New Zealand to retain the Oceania Cup.

Australia will be aiming to secure a second Olympic title and first since Athens 2004 having lost on penalties to Belgium in the final at Tokyo 2020.

"New Zealand made it a very competitive series, but we are very happy to have qualified for the Olympic Games,” said Australian defender Jake Harvie.

"We have a lot of work to do before the games, but for now, we have to enjoy the moment and the fact that we get to send a team to the Olympics."

Australia beat New Zealand 3-0 in the opening match of the women’s event thanks to a clinical four-minute period.

Claire Colwill struck first before Rosie Malone and Brooke Peris struck in a quick succession.

New Zealand were held to a 1-1 draw in the second match when Malone cancelled out Hannah Cotter’s opener.

Davey Tarryn gave New Zealand the lead in the decider before Brooke and Stewart Grace netted in the space of three minutes.

Schonell Courtney grabbed a third for Australia which proved decisive after Ralph Hope scored for New Zealand.

"We play New Zealand quite often and know they are a tough opponent, so none of the three matches were easy," Penny Squibb, a member of Australia's squad at Tokyo 2020, said.

"It is pretty special to qualify for the Olympics, and now we have to change our mindset towards that.

"But for the moment, we are going to enjoy this and celebrate with each other as a team."

Australia are the second most successful country in Olympic history since the women's tournament was introduced at Moscow 1980.

They have won the gold three times, second only to The Netherlands four.

But they have not won an Olympic medal since winning the gold at Sydney 2000.