The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has released photos claiming Jennifer Hermoso "lied" over a controversial kissing incident with its President Luis Rubiales, who has today been suspended by FIFA.

Football's world governing body has suspended Rubiales for an initial 90 days "from all football-related activities at national and international level", while it has also issued an order that he must not attempt to contact Hermoso or her "close environment."

The RFEF confirmed in a statement it had received notification of the provisional suspension, and said vice-president Pedro Rocha would assume the Presidency on an interim basis.

The RFEF's statement added: "Luis Rubiales has stated that he will legally defend himself in the competent bodies.

"He fully trusts FIFA and reiterates that, in this way, he is given the opportunity to begin his defence so that the truth prevails and his complete innocence is proven."

Following Rubiales' suspension by FIFA 11 members of the Spanish women's team coaching staff put their names to a statement saying they were resigning.

The statement said those members "express their firm and resounding condemnation of the conduct shown by the RFEF President."

It added: "He [Rubiales] offered a story that does not reflect in any way what was felt by Jenni Hermoso, who has expressly stated that she felt she was the 'victim of aggression.'

Following the suspension of Rubiales, 11 members of the Spanish women's team's coaching staff have resigned leaving only Jorge Vilda, left ©Getty Images

"Given the unacceptable attitudes and statements made by the President, they have made the decision to relieve themselves of their duties.

"This part of the technical staff shows its support for the statement published by the players...more specifically those of Jenni."

The RFEF's earlier release of photos was in response to a statement by players union Futpro, which claimed to represent Hermoso, saying that "at no time did I [Hermoso] consent to the kiss he gave me and of course in no case did I seek to raise the President.

"I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said."

In response the RFEF issued a series of four photos which it said proved that Hermoso exerted force on Rubiales during their contact.

They concluded that "the feet of Mr. President [Rubiales] are ostensibly raised off the ground as a result of the player's action", adding: "The evidence is conclusive. Mr President has not lied."

The RFEF said it would initiate legal action in response, and said that it regretted "that after such an extraordinary sporting success as the one that occurred in the Soccer World Championship [FIFA Women’s World Cup], it cannot be celebrated as the situation and success deserves for completely non-sports reasons."

The fourth in a series of image released by the RFEF, which the governing body claims proved that Luis Rubiales has not lied over his version of events ©RFEF

The RFEF also responded to the Spanish players decision to go on strike until Rubiales was removed from his post by saying: "It has respected at all times the decisions of the players who want to participate or not with the Spanish team in international matches, although it records that participation in the selection is an obligation of all the federated people if they are called for it."

Rubiales yesterday used a speech at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the RFEF to defend his actions during the incident, which occurred as the Spanish team collected their medals after defeating England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Final in Sydney in Australia on August 20.

Rubiales described his "kiss" with Hermoso as "spontaneous, mutual and consented", before launching into a tirade when he said four times "I will not resign."

Spain’s secretary of sport Victor Francos has claimed the Government will ask Rubiales to explain his actions in a Spanish court as soon as possible, as reported by BBC Sport.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee opened an investigation into events at Stadium Australia on Thursday (August 24), which have overshadowed Spain’s women’s team winning the tournament for the first time.