Finland has become the latest country to quit the International Boxing Association (IBA) as it seeks to join rival body World Boxing.

Finnish Boxing Federation (FBF) executive director Marko Laine announced the decision on Tuesday (August 29), citing the IBA's strong ties with Russia as its reason, according to Yle Urheilu.

The decision comes after an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the FBF on Saturday (August 26), that also saw a new Board being elected.

The EGM saw Kirsi Korpaeus elected as the new chairman, with Päivi Ahola and Markku Rautio set to serve as vice-chairmen.

Other Board members include Laura Sirviö, Jouko Salo, Olli Miettinen, Markku Rantahalvari, Juho Haapoja and Pekka Mäki.

"The IOC [International Olympic Committee] has already shelved the IBA and the qualifying tournaments for the Olympics are events organised by the IOC," Laine was quoted as saying by Yle Urheilu.

"There should not be Russians or Belarusians involved in these events.

"We want to continue participating in the Olympics and we believe that World Boxing will make participation possible.

"The Boxing Federation still strongly condemns Russia's war of aggression."

The FBF has started its application process to join World Boxing, described by IBA as a "rogue organisation".

Finland has 16 medals at the Olympic Games so far ©Getty Images

Finland is yet to secure a quota place at Paris 2024 and has won 16 Olympic medals - two gold, one silver and 13 bronze - so far.

Yesterday (August 30), World Boxing announced 40 nominations without revealing names for its elections due to be held at the inaugural Congress in November.

Formed in April, the body is yet to secure IOC recognition, while a date and venue for its inaugural Congress is also not confirmed.

World Boxing currently has 12 official members - United States, New Zealand, Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing, The Netherlands, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden.

Recently, SwissBoxing, reversed its decision to quit IBA and join World Boxing after members complained the decision was taken without consultation.

Last week, the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) pledged its allegiance to the IBA following a vote to leave the Umar Kremlev-led organisation fell short of the required 75 per cent of ballots by four.

The IBA, despite becoming the first International Federation to be expelled from the Olympic Movement in June, continues to boast 195 National Federations, and calls itself the "home of boxing".

The IBA was suspended since 2019 due to governance issues and will not play a role in hosting the boxing tournaments for the second consecutive Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The IOC had recently confirmed that boxing is set to feature at Los Angeles 2028, after it was left off the initial programme.

insidethegames has approached IBA for a comment.