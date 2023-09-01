The coach of Hong Kong’s karate team for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games William Thomas has claimed the squad is capable of winning five medals at the multi-sport event.

The nation’s karate team at Hangzhou 2022 is set to feature Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Grace Lau Mo-Sheung and fellow Asian Championships gold medallist Tsang Yee-ting, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

"If we come back with two medals from Hangzhou, I would say that would be expected," Thomas said.

"If we come back with three, I wouldn’t be surprised as this matches our level and our expectation.

"And if we come back with four or five, well, that’s a dream performance."

Thomas said the country had high hopes for Lau, who won individual kata bronze at Tokyo 2020 and claimed the Asian Championships title in July of this year when she defeated Kiyou Shimizu of Japan.

Lau and Shimizu could meet again in Hangzhou with Thomas confident in Lau if a rematch does take place.

"[Lau is] the first person to beat a Japanese competitor in the female category in maybe 10 years," Thomas said.

Husband and wife duo Cheng Tsz-Man, pictured, and Tsang Yee-ting are due to compete for Hong Kong in karate competition at the Asian Games ©Getty Images

"But she knows there will be another challenge in Hangzhou. She has the self-belief and has a really strong training attitude."

Hong Kong’s other big karate medal hopes are husband and wife Tsang Yee-Ting and Cheng Tsz-Man, who are entering their final Asian Games campaign as a pair.

Tsang won gold in the senior female individual kumite event at under-50 kilograms at this year’s Asian Senior Championships, held in Malacca in Malaysia, in July.

Meanwhile, Cheng, who turns 35 in September, is set to compete at a fourth Asian Games in men’s individual and team kata.

"We think it will be the right time to sit down and reconsider our sporting future after the World Championships which will be three weeks following Hangzhou," Tsang said.

"The Asian Championships was a great success, not only beating a strong contender in the final but also working out our game plan accordingly.

"It will probably be a similar field of athletes at the Asian Games but I have already put the success in Malacca behind me and consider Hangzhou another new event so that I can go out again and enjoy it."

Hong Kong has never won an Asian Games gold medal in karate, but has won two silvers - through Lee Ka Wai in the men’s kumite welterweight category in Incheon 2014 and Chan Ka Man in the women’s kumite lightweight category at Busan 2010.

Karate competition at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is due to take place at Linping Sports Center Gymnasium from September 24 to 26, with the venue also due to host volleyball competition.