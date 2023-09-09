International Taekwon-Do Federation President declares World Championships "one of the best"

International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) President Paul Weiler has declared the World Championships here "one of the best" in the organisation's history.

The World Championships returned after a four-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with this edition in Finland's second city having originally been scheduled for 2021.

Experienced German official Weiler compared this year's edition to previous events, and commended organisers for their work.

"I can tell you I have been an eye and ear witness of the World Championships since 1988 in Budapest, and when I compare the organisations in the past with today, this is one of the best Championships I have ever seen in the ITF," he told insidethegames.

"The organisers did a super job, the transportation is always on time, I have so much positive feedback from competitors, coaches, referees, so I am very pleased, and it is a huge compliment to the organisers."

The ITF World Championships featured competition in the adult, junior and pre-junior age categories, and featured more than 1,100 athletes from 60 countries.

The ITF World Championships in Finland have attracted more than a 1,000 competitors from 60 countries ©ITF

Weiler is hopeful the number of participating nations can increase at the next edition in the Croatian city of Poreč in 2025, with development of the sport particularly in Asia outlined as one of his key goals for his second term as President.

However, he was satisfied with the level of competition and number of participating nations in Tampere.

"Taking into consideration some countries could not come because of visa issues, for example in Africa or in Asia, the number 60 is quite a good number for this event," Weiler added.

"When I compare it with the past, this is normal, this is good."

Weiler was re-elected on a closed ticket with Canada's Clint Norman as senior vice-president, Belgium's Annick van Driessche as vice-president and Israel's Leonardo Oros Duek as treasurer at the ITF Congress on Tuesday (September 5).

Two Board members were also re-elected, with three new officials joining the ITF's main body.

Weiler is pleased with the balance to the Board for what will be his final term.

ITF President Paul Weiler, centre, said the new Board of Directors is a "good mixture between experience and new energy", and he has "confidence in the team" ©ITF

"The members of the Executive Committee have already experience, which means we keep the continuity," Weiler said.

"In the five members at large additionally to the Executive Committee, we have some newcomers, but this also means some new steps, and in general when I look at the members of the Board of Directors I believe it is a good mixture between experience and new energy and visions.

" I believe this can be very fruitful for the future.

"Looking back at the last four years it was similar, we had some people that were re-elected and some new members.

"The proof is that when you work as a team, for sure you will be successful.

"I have confidence in the team."