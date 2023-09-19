Michel Cadot has been reappointed as the head of the French National Sports Agency (ANS) that will oversee the performance of the host nation at next year’s Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has announced Cadot that will be staying at the helm of the ANS after concluding that he is the "best person" for the role.

Cadot has been ANS President since October 2020 when he succeeded Jean Castex.

The former prefect for the Île-de-France region had also replaced Castex as the interministerial delegate for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier that year.

The 69-year-old had planned to vacate his role as ANS President only to change his decision at the request of Oudéa-Castéra.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said ANS President Michel Cadot was the "best person" for the role ©Getty Images

"After taking the time to think about it, my decision was clear and clear," said Oudéa-Castéra in a report by news agency Agence France-Presse.

"It quickly became clear to me that Michel Cadot was the best person for these decisive deadlines that we have before us."

The ANS was launched in 2019 in a bid to improve France’s performance at Paris 2024 after finishing seventh at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

The team slipped to eight at the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with a total of 33 medals, including 10 gold.

Among the victories they celebrated was success in handball where both the men and women's teams emerged as champions.

France won 10 Olympic gold medals at Tokyo 2020, including the men and women's handball tournaments ©Getty Images

France is predicted to finish as high as fifth at next year’s Olympics as athletes look to make home advantage count.

"[Cadot] was able to support the strengthening of the agency's fundamentals, and I believe that through his experience and his commitment, he will know better than anyone to further consolidate the agency's anchoring in the sporting ecosystem," added Oudéa-Castéra.

"Through his knowledge of the ztate and its workings, his long-standing transversal involvement in the preparation and success of the Games, Michel Cadot is best placed to implement the roadmap which will make it possible to [have] athletes at their best, to prepare the legacy of the Games and the sporting nation of tomorrow; and to deepen the impact of sport on societal issues."