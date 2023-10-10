Yang Yang wants increased Government support for anti-doping efforts ©Getty Images

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) vice-president Yang Yang has insisted that education should be made a priority for entourages as well as their athletes while speaking at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The double Olympic champion feels the anti-doping system should also strike a balance between supporting athletes and prevent wrongdoing and catching and punishing them.

"We all must do more about the entourage - every department of anti-doping is involved," the Chinese former short track speed skater said, as reported by Xinhua.

"Governments must also play their part.

"NADOs (National Anti-Doping Organisations) must be properly resourced and Governments can help further by passing legislation that holds bad actors to account under the law, when they threaten the health and wellbeing of athletes."

Last year's WADA Global Education Conference in Sydney saw the organisation's President Witold Bańka call on other anti-doping bodies to put more focus on education.

Yang began her role with WADA in 2020 and was re-elected for a second term last year and thinks that the strategy is already paying off.

For Yang Yang, it is paramount that athletes' entourages are put under the same amount of scrutiny ©Getty Images
Ensuring athletes' coaches and staff are also knowledgeable on anti-doping matters is paramount for Yang.

"I am especially concerned about the management of athletes' supporting personnel. It's necessary for them to get enough anti-doping education and be held accountable if they are 'bad actors'," said Yang.

"I know that the vast majority of these people want only the best for the athletes and for sport. 

"Many are well-educated about anti-doping matters but some are not. I am glad that WADA's education programme includes the entourage.

"All stakeholders must be well informed - there can be no weak links.

"Often, athletes rely on their entourage for everything and trust them completely and do as they say.

"That can be a good thing or a bad thing - if we can educate the entourage and make them understand the importance of clean competition, it will filter down to the athlete, even those of a very young age.

"If we can get to the entourage, we will get to the athletes."