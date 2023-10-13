Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Opening Ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here on Saturday (October 14).

Modi's office confirmed he would inaugurate the key annual gathering, being held in India for only the second time after New Delhi in 1983.

At last year's IOC Session, of which the first two days were held in Beijing before the Winter Olympics, China's President Xi Jinping delivered a video message to members, with the event held under strict COVID-19 rules.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide opened the 2021 IOC Session prior to the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Prime Minister of India's Office claimed the IOC Session returning to the country "embodies the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence".

India is hoping to use the opportunity to advance its bid for the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics, for which IOC President Thomas Bach has claimed there is a "strong case" but full confidence in improved governance at the Indian Olympic Association would be required.

India is set to host the IOC Session for the first time in 40 years from Sunday ©Getty Images

Right-wing Hindu nationalist Modi has led India since 2014.

Critics of his administration allege India has suffered a decline in human rights and democratic backsliding under his rule, but his Government has denied claims attacks on minorities have increased under its watch and he continues to enjoy high domestic approval ratings.

The IOC Executive Board began its meeting prior to the IOC Session yesterday.

The Session is due to run from Sunday until Tuesday (October 15 to October 17), with the Olympics programme for Los Angeles 2028 expected to be finalised, including with the addition of India's most popular sport cricket for the first time since Paris 1900.

Baseball and softball, flag football, lacrosse and squash are all set to be rubber-stamped after their proposal by the Organising Committee too, and eight new IOC members are expected to be elected on Monday (October 16).