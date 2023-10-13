Russian Olympic judo gold medallist Khasan Khalmurzaev has been suspended after he posted support for Palestine on his social media account.

The 30-year-old, winner of the under-81 kilograms category at Rio 2016, had uploaded the flag and reposted videos allegedly showing shelling by Israel on his Instagram page following events in the region last weekend.

Palestinian militant group Hamas had launched a series of unprecedented terrorist attacks on Israel from Gaza, killing hundreds and taking up to 150 people hostage.

In response, Israel has launched air strikes on Gaza and prevented the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

Israel has launched a series of air strikes on Gaza following a terrorist attack by Hamas last weekend ©Getty Images

"The Russian Judo Federation sent a letter to the IJF (International Judo Federation) in which it provided the following information: the athlete violated the internal rules and regulations of the Federation, which do not allow the publication of any religious or political views," the IJF said in a statement on its website.

"The Russian Judo Federation immediately suspended the athlete until a further decision is made.

"The IJF continues to fight discrimination and to protect human values, we support the values of judo of mutual assistance, prosperity, respect and friendship."

The IJF have adopted the most hard line stance of any International Federation protecting the rights of Israel.

In 2019, they had banned the Iran Judo Federation for four years after the Government ordered Saeid Mollaei to withdraw from the World Championships in Tokyo to avoid facing an opponent from Israel.

Khasan Khalmurzaev, winner of the Olympic gold medal in the under-81kg category at Rio 2016, has now deleted his post on Instagram ©IJF

Khalmurzaev, also crowned European champion in 2016 and winner of a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships, had been competing under a neutral flag after the IJF lifted a ban on Russians originally imposed following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Khalmurzaev was born and raised in Ingushetia in the North Caucasus, an area where the overwhelming majority of the population is Muslim.

An interview with Khalmurzaev published on the IJF in June also appears to have been removed from its website.

Khalmurzaev has since deleted his post from his Instagram account.