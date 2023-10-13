Campaigner Tatchell to urge IOC to "prioritise human rights" for 2036 Olympics at Session in Mumbai

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has planned a protest outside the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here urging it to "prioritise human rights" in its awarding of the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

At least 10 countries have expressed interest in staging the Games in 13 years' time, with India expected to make its case at the first Session it has held for 40 years.

No timeframe has been placed on when the IOC plans to award the next vacant Summer edition of the Olympics and Paralympics, but British activist intends to use the opportunity to urge it to consider its choices very carefully.

He has said the 2036 edition is particularly significant given it marks 100 years since Berlin 1936, widely considered the most shameful episode of Olympic history for allowing the Games to be used as a propaganda opportunity by Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany.

Tatchell has expressed particular opposition to interest from China, Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt, Hungary and Qatar.

He has written to IOC President Thomas Bach asking to meet during his stay in Mumbai, with the Session set to run from Sunday (October 15) to Tuesday (October 17), and seeking assurances countries "involved in human rights abuses" will not be allowed to host the 2036 Olympics.

The IOC Session in Mumbai is due to start on Sunday ©Getty Images

"Most of the bidders, and potential bidders, for the 2036 Games have a record of grave human rights violations against LGBTs [lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer], women, migrant workers, refugees, atheists and ethnic and religious minorities," Tatchell said.

"In one country, Qatar, consenting homosexuality can be punishable by death under Sharia law.

"Recent history shows us that the 2036 Games are likely to be used to sportswash human rights abuses and police state laws.

"Nearly all the countries in contention to host the 2036 Olympics view sport and its fans as pawns in their public relations campaigns.

"The 2036 Games is an opportunity to leverage human rights protections from would-be host nations.

"It is a chance to ensure that all athletes and fans are welcome and safe, regardless of gender, sexuality, gender identity, ethnicity, religion or belief.

"This includes ensuring that the competing nations are forbidden to discriminate in selecting athletes for their national teams by excluding qualifying competitors on the grounds of their gender, ethnicity, sexuality, religion or belief."

Tatchell notched homosexuality is criminalised in 65 countries, making it impossible for LGBT+ athletes to compete at the Olympics.

Qatar is among the countries Peter Tatchell has urged the IOC to avoid awarding the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics to ©Getty Images

He claimed ensuring human rights factors are taken into account for the selection of future Olympic host cities should be a key priority for the Session in Mumbai.

"The IOC Congress in Mumbai will be a success only if it agrees that the Olympics will never again be awarded to an authoritarian nation that tramples on human rights – no matter how much cash and how many promises they flash at the IOC delegates," Tatchell added.

Tatchell has staged several high-profile protests against sporting events held in nations with dubious human rights records.

He claimed he was arrested in Qatar last year prior to the FIFA World Cup protesting against its treatment of LGBTQ+ people before later being released, although Qatari officials denied he was detained.

He also attempted to disrupt the Olympic Torch Relay for Beijing 2008 in London with a placard reading "Free Tibet, Free Hu Jia", and protested against the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics because of Russia's record on LGBTQ+ rights.

The veteran activist served as a champion of Pride House Glasgow at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and has regularly campaigned against LGBTQ+ discrimination across the Commonwealth.

Despite heavy criticism over its treatment of migrant workers and women in coverage of last year's FIFA World Cup, Qatar is believed to remain determined to stage the Olympic Games, and would become the first Middle Eastern nation to do so if it is successful in its ambitions.

Peter Tatchell, right, previously attempted to disrupt the Beijing 2008 Olympic Torch Relay in London in protest against China's human rights record ©Getty Images

The Peter Tatchell Foundation has also expressed concerns over China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and restrictions on free speech, the treatment of Government critics in Egypt and Turkey and Indonesia and Hungary's attitude towards LGBTQ+ people.

It additionally alleges discrimination against minority groups in India, an expansion of the role of the military in Mexico, discrimination and sexual harassment of women in South Korea and attacks on judicial independence in Poland.

The IOC faced heavy scrutiny over the staging of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but insisted all Host City Contract obligations were met.

It plans to vote on changes to the Olympic Charter at the IOC Session in Mumbai which have been branded a "major step in our commitment to the respect for human rights".

These include enshrining "respect for internationally recognised human rights and universal fundamental ethical principles within the remit of the Olympic Movement" within the Charter, along with "every individual must have access to the practice of sport, without discrimination of any kind in respect of internationally recognised human rights within the remit of the Olympic Movement".