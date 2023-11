At the Ordinary Electoral General Assembly which was held on 19th November 2023 in Albufeira, Portugal, Mr. Roy Baker was reelected as the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO) president for the mandate 2023-2027.

Baker was elected as WAKO President for the first time in 2019 . During his presidency WAKO gained full IOC recognition, and was represented in The World Combat Games. The World Games and European Games in 2022 and 2023.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have been elected as the president of WAKO for the next four years.

In this role, my utmost priority is to serve and develop our national federations and athletes, who are the very essence of our existence.

Over the past four years, we have achieved remarkable milestones together, and I firmly believe that the next four years will bring new extraordinary opportunities and also challenges. With the unwavering support of our WAKO family, I am confident that we will succeed together.

Our shared vision for a strategic and progressive future will propel our sport to its rightful place as the leading combat sport in the world.

As the President, I am here to support and serve the Board of Directors. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all those who put forward their names. While we cannot select everyone, please do not be discouraged. I hope to have the opportunity to work with you in some other capacity during the next four years.

I wholeheartedly commit my energy, passion, and noble intentions to the development and growth of the sport of kickboxing.

Together, let us strive for excellence and create a legacy that will inspire generations to come in the extraordinary sport of Kickboxing”, Baker said after his reelection.