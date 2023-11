France will bring a full squad for the judo competition in the 2024 Summer Olympics. As the host nation they are eligible to have athletes in each 14 weight category without qualification, and also will try to defend the Olympic champion title in mixed team event.

10 French Judokas secured their places in the National Team for Paris 2024 and are already preparing for the biggest sporting event of 2024. Among the 10 athletes we can see returning Olympic champions, medalists, World N1 judokas, even some legendary names, and it is obvious that French National Team will be one of the main contenders for the mixed team title.

6 athletes are chosen to represent the French National Team in the women's tournament. Current European champion Shirine Boukli (48 kg), Olympic silver medalists Amandine Buchard (52 kg), Sarah-Leonie Cysque (57 kg), defending Olympic champion Clarisse Agbegnenou (63 kg), 2019 world champion Marie-Eve Gahie (70 kg), world number 1, world champion and olympic bronze medalist Romane Dicko (+78 kg) are chosen by French National Team coaches to compete in the Olympic Games. Buchard, Cysque, Agbegnenou and Dicko are also returning Olympic champions in mixed team event.

Official selection of French Women's Judo National Team © Courtesy of France Judo

Legendary Teddy Riner (+100 kg) - an 11 time world champion, three time Olympic champion - is back in action and will try to add another milestone success to his career. He is also returning Olympic champion in the mixed team event. Luka Mkheidze (60 kg) is returning bronze medalist and current European champion, and will try to improve his result in Paris. Experienced athlete Walide Khyar (66 kg), current World bronze medalist, will return to the Olympic Games after 8 years. And finally Alpha Oumar Djalo (81 kg) will have his debut in the Olympic Games. He is the current European bronze medalist.

Official selection of French men's judo National Team © Courtesy of France Judo

For the other 4 weight categories - women’s 78 kg and men’s 73, 90, and 100 kg, the decision will be made later.