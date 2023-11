Most of Russia's best sambists are set to start in the Russian Sambo Cup 2023 which will be held from November 27 to December 1 in the city of Kstovo.

The competition is the last big event in sambo in 2023. The tournament will also be a qualification for the 2024 World Sambo Cup which will take place in April. The champions and vice-champions of the Russian Sambo Cup will be included in the Russian National Team for the World Sambo Cup.

The Russian Sambo Cup is held every year during the last days of November. Two of World champions from World Sambo Championships 2023 - Elmira Kahramanova (women’s 54 kg) and Mikhail Kashurnikov (combat sambo, +98 kg) participated in last year’s Russian Sambo Cup. Kashurnikov won the competition and Kahramanova became the second loosing in the final to Margarita Berneva.