The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) announced their official calendar for 2024. Kazakhstan will become one of the Sambo centres in 2024. Their capital Astana will host the World championship from November 8-10, and Aktau will host Asia and Oceania Sambo Youth and master championships. The European Sambo championships will be held in Serbia’s Novi Sad from May 9-10, a day later the EuropeanYouth and Junior Sambo championship will start.

The World Cup will be held in April, but the place and correct dates are still unknown. Cairo will host the African Sambo Championship 2024 from June 1-3, and Macau will host the Asia and Oceania Sambo Championships from June 28-30.

The World Sambo Cup Kyrgyzstan will take place in Choplon-Ata from 22-23 August. World Beach Sambo Championships will be held in Casablanca (Morocco) from September 7 to 8.