Boxer Adam Maca was one of the brightest European stars in the last two EUBC Junior European championships. The young boxer represented England and claimed the European gold medal twice. Ethnic Albanian Maca was also aiming to win the World Champion’s title, but the situation has changed since, and England left IBA to join the “World Boxing”. However, Maca’s willingness to participate in the IBA World Junior Championship in Yerevan was so big that the solution was found.

The Albanian boxing Federation was happy for the athlete’s choice to change nationality and fight for his historic homeland. Maca started to represent Albania and came to Armenia’s capital for his goal.

“I had a very good time representing England, I am glad with the opportunities I had there. Now I am fighting for Albania, and happy to represent my historic homeland. I just want to fight, not be involved in politics. I am here for boxing and it is a big opportunity for me, which I can’t miss, " Maca told Insidethegames.

Adam Maca in action during IBA World Junior Championships in Yerevan © IBA

The Albanian boxing rising star had an impressive journey in Yerevan, defeating strong rivals from Uzbekistan, Belarus and Afghanistan with great confidence. However, it was Platon Kozlov from Russia who took the gold medal in the men's 57 kg weight category, defeating Maca in the final by unanimous decision.

“I am happy with how the tournament went. I had four fights and came away with the silver medal for my country. I lost in the finals in a close 50/50 bout. I am happy with my performance and will be back next year for the gold medal”.

Though the gold medal was his main goal, Maca is not disappointed with the silver one.

The Junior World vice-champion Adam Maca during the award ceremony in Yerevan © IBA

“I would like to have more, but I am happy with the silver medal too. I will push for more in the future”.

And the Albanian athlete sees his future under IBA. “Definitely, IBA is the organisation I want to fight in. The World Championships are a big opportunity, which I couldn’t miss especially coming back after two European titles,” concluded Maca.