According to the public relations report of the Iranian Taekwondo Federation, Mohammadreza Abedi Mahzoun was elected as the "Inspector of the Islamic Republic of Iran Taekwondo Federation" by the order of Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs for the Development of Championship and Professional Sports Seyyed Mohammad Poladgar.

The President of Iranian Taekwondo Federation Hadi Saei presented Abedi Mahzoun to the members of the federation. Saei wished success to Mahzoun in carrying out the tasks in his new role.

Abedi Mahzoun has worked in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for the Development of Championship and Professional Sports of the Republic of Iran for several years.