Australian Taekwondo has been crowned the leading Member National Association in diversity, equity and inclusion at the recent World Taekwondo 2023 Gala Awards in Manchester on December 4.

The night saw the world's finest Taekwondo athletes, coaches and officials come together to celebrate individual achievements and close out an incredible season.

This year's awards saw the introduction of a sustainability award category, which recognised three key areas: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community, Environmental Sustainability and Health and Wellbeing.

Australian Taekwondo's nomination for the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Community Award focussed on its path to gender balance across the taekwondo ecosystem.

A jury comprising representatives from the World Taekwondo Sustainability Committee, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) jointly decided that Australian Taekwondo's nomination was the most outstanding among an impressive selection of submissions.

This is the second award Australian Taekwondo has won in 2023 after World Taekwondo recognised the Association as one of six leading MNAs for best practice governance after receiving an A1 rating in the world body's governance review of 213 International Federations in June.

Australian Taekwondo will reinvest its cash prize of USD $10,000 back into its membership to deliver more initiatives that support growth and development opportunities for women across all areas of Taekwondo.