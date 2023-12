Tanzanian Taekwondo athletes have once again conquered the ITF East African Championships, securing a stunning victory at the competition held last week at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, Kenya.

The champions hail from both mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. The Dar es Salaam winners include: Moses Mwanyliu (gold), Navraj Singh Mair (2 golds), Arzu Yilmaz (gold), Mehek Kaur Mair (gold), Jaiveer Singh Mair (2 silvers), Ali Hamis Ali (silver), Halil Yusuf (bronze), and Sedatt Yilmaz (bronze). Zanzibar also contributed significantly to the team's success, with Maxmillian Kinahitajina claiming a gold and a silver medal, Rashid Hamad Khamis clinching two gold medals, Ibrahim Ali Yussuf securing a gold and a bronze medal, Ibrahim Hamad Khamis achieving two silver medals, and Ali Mohamed Khamis adding a bronze medal to the team's impressive tally., The Citizen reports

Tanzania's overall medal haul is a testament to the exceptional talent and unwavering commitment of its athletes. With 9 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals, the team has once again proven its dominance in East African Taekwondo.