The Tunisian Judo Federation, led by Skander Hachicha, has been recognised for its promotion of international relations. The prize awarded by the Japanese Foreign Minister, was presented to the Tunisian Judo Federation on Tuesday 12 December at the Japanese Embassy in Tunisia.

On this special occasion, a ceremony was held under the chairmanship of the Japanese Ambassador, Takeshi Osuga, in the presence of the Tunisian Minister of Youth and Sports, Kamel Deguiche, and the President of the Federation, Skander Hachicha.

The Foreign Minister's Award honours individuals and organisations that have played an active role in various fields of international relations and have made significant contributions to the promotion of friendly relations between Japan and other countries.

IJF President, Marius Vizer, said: "On behalf of the International Judo Federation, I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to the Tunisian Judo Federation for receiving the Prize of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. This award is the result of the dedication and hard work that you and your team have done over the years for the development of Tunisian judo."

"On this occasion, the values of judo are once again highlighted, thus promoting friendship and cooperation between the countries. I reiterate our appreciation and look forward to continuing the great collaboration between the International Judo Federation and the Tunisian Judo Federation," he added.