Azerbaijan's national boxing team, competing in the I World Olympic Classification Tournament, was warmly welcomed at Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport by the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, officials from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, members of the sporting community and the athletes' families.

The Azerbaijani boxers, who participated in the I World Olympic Classification Tournament in Italy returned to their home country and landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku after a great competition against tough opponents in Busto Arsizio. The II World Olympic Classification Tournament will be held in Thailand from 23 May to 3 June.

Samir Hüseynov, advisor to the President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, said: "So far, we are ranked 7th to 11th among countries worldwide with three licenses among men. We are confident that we will be successful in the other four weight categories at the upcoming qualifying tournament in Thailand."

"We have prepared an additional programme for the national women's boxing team. We hope that they will also get a license. We are confident that our male boxers will be sent to Paris 2024 with the maximum number of licenses," he added.

Hüseynov highlighted the recent reforms in the federation's activities, which have led to increased success at championships, with the number of medals increasing from 77 to 179 between 2022 and 2023. "This shows that our policy is right. The results in Paris 2024 will be even better," concluded Samir Hüseynov.

Nicat Hüseynov after defeating Roscoe Hill in the quarter-finals. OLYMPIC CHANNEL

Boxer Nicat Hüseynov, who qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the tournament in Italy, defeated strong opponents such as the 2023 World Championships runner-up Sakhil Alakhverdovi and 2021 World Championships silver medallist Roscoe Hill.

His personal coach, Vüqar Agalarov, was confident in his pupil's success from the beginning. He said it was a victory for everyone, including Azerbaijan: "Nicat was one of the youngest boxers in the 51 kg category, and I believe he's got bigger things ahead."

Nariman Abdullayev, the head coach of the men's national boxing team, said: "Our boxers performed well. Nicat Hüseynov stood his ground against titleholders in his four fights. We believe that he will also win a medal at the Olympics. We have one more qualifying tournament to go and we promise that we will get a license there as well."