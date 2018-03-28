Australian singer songwriter Delta Goodrem is set to headline the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here next week, it has been revealed.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, the 33-year-old will have a leading role during the Ceremony at the Carrara Stadium next Wednesday (April 4).

It will mark the second Commonwealth Games appearance for Goodrem, who has sold over eight million albums globally, after she performed at the Opening Ceremony at Melbourne 2008, the last time the event was held in Australia.

Goodrem will perform in front of a crowd of around 35,000, including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are due to officially open the Games.

Korean-born Australian singer Dani Im, who finished second at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm, is among the others thought to be performing at the Ceremony.

Im also won the fifth season of The X Factor Australia back in 2013 and has since signed a recording contract with Sony Music Australia.

Delta Goodrem also performed at the Opening Ceremony of the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne ©Getty Images

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported the centre of the venue, the host of Ceremonies and athletics events at Gold Coast 2018, will be filled with sand to reflect the city's prominent beach lifestyle.

The flags of the 71 countries and territories competing at the Games will be projected onto the sand, while Gold Coast lifeguards are expected to be among those to participate in the Parade of Nations.

Indigenous culture will also play a considerable role in the spectacle amid Gold Coast 2018's Reconciliation Action Plan, which aims to help to generate awareness and recognise traditional land owners.

A crew of around 7,000 are due to take part in the Ceremony.

Tickets are still on offer for the spectacle after a new batch of seats for the event was released by organisers earlier this week.

Rehearsals are scheduled to be held this coming Sunday (April 1) and Monday (April 2).

Volunteers and others taking part will be told not to reveal any details of Gold Coast 2018's plans for the Ceremony.

insidethegames has contacted Gold Coast 2018 for comment.