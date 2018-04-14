Chloe Hosking lived up to her tag as favourite by sprinting to victory in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race at Gold Coast 2018 here today following a superb performance from the Australian team.

The hosts were one of only four teams to boast a maximum contingent of six riders and they used their strength in depth to good effect by setting a strong tempo throughout the 112.2 kilometres race.

Australia massed on the front on the steep climb midway through the 18.5km loop, which the field tackled six times.

The pace saw several riders dropped from the bunch, reducing the peloton further as they crossed the line for the final lap.

An injection of pace by the Australian team reduced the lead group to 11 riders, with Dani Rowe among those providing a threat to the home team, the Welsh rider being well supported by team-mate Elinor Barker.

Australia sought to lead out Hosking in the final kilometre of racing, with Barker trying to open up the sprint for Rowe on the other side of the finishing straight.

Hosking, who suffered a crash at the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, had the speed to come through to take the victory in a time of 3 hours 02min 18sec, improving on her bronze medal from Delhi 2010.

New Zealand’s Georgia Williams followed the Australian across the line to secure the silver medal, ending on the same time as the winner.

Rowe, who switched allegiance from England to Wales ahead of these Games, rewarded a strong performance from her team by securing the bronze medal

Australia controlled the women's road race to set up Chloe Hosking's victory ©Getty Images

"Lots of people say road cycling at the Commonwealth Games is not a big deal," said Hosking.

"But you know what, I'm Commonwealth champion and it's a big deal.

"I wish all six of the girls could have 'Commonwealth Games winner' on their CV.

"Road cycling is such a cool sport, I really couldn't have won without them."

Hosking's victory gave Australia their 13th cycling gold medal of the Games.

Australia would celebrate a 14th gold later in the day, as Steele von Hoff capped a remarkable comeback from injury by winning the men's title.

Von Hoff fractured four vertebrae just seven weeks ago, but returned to the start-line for today's road race, which took place over 168km.

Rwanda's Joseph Areruya, Guernsey's James McLaughlin and England's Tom Stewart featured in the main breakaway of the day, with the trio staying out in front as the final two of eight laps approached.

Stewart and McLaughlin would remain a key influence on proceedings, despite the move ending, they went on the offensive again with South Africa's Brendon Davids and Australia's Mitchell Docker to lead with a lap remaining.

Their 30 second advantage was quickly ended as a reduced peloton surged, before a flurry of attacks which ultimately came to nothing.

As with the women's event, the race would be won in a sprint finish, with Wales' Jon Mould leading with just 50 metres to go.

He was pipped by the fast finishing van Hoff, who claimed victory in a time of 3:57:01.

Steele Von Hoff triumphed in the men's race after a quick recovery from injury ©Getty Images

"I didn't want to come into this just to complete it," he said.

"I wanted to come in in a position for gold.

"In our team meeting, I said I wanted to be the last resort because I didn't back myself.

"But the boys rallied behind me and they told me throughout the race that I was looking great and I was definitely the fastest one here."

Mould was able to take the silver medal on the same time.

South Africa's Clint Hendricks claimed the bronze, edging narrowly ahead of Northern Ireland's Mark Downey and New Zealand's Hayden McCormick .