Five-time world champion MC Mary Kom became the first Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at a Commonwealth Games after marking her debut with victory in the women’s 45 kilograms to 48kg final here today.

The 35-year-old claimed a unanimous points win over Northern Ireland’s Kristina O'Hara.

Among those watching in the crowd was India’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"It was a good experience for me, but anything can happen in the ring," Kom said.

"I just have to be confident that I can do my best.

"My opponent was very competitive.

"Even my Sports Minister came to cheer me on.

"My country will be very proud."

Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku and New Zealand's Tasmyn Benny were the women's 45kg to 48kg bronze medallists having lost in the semi-finals on Wednesday (April 11).

There was also success for India today in the men's 52kg category as Gaurav Solanki beat Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine to the gold medal with a 4-1 win.

Taking the bronze medals were Sri Lanka's M Vidanalange Ishan Bandara and Scotland's Reece McFadden.

India’s third and final gold medal came in the evening session with Vikas Krishan beating Cameroon’s Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue in the men’s 75kg final.

Northern Ireland's Steven Donnelly and Scotland's John Docherty were the bronze medallists.

England's Galal Yafai tasted victory in the men's 46kg to 49kg category ©Getty Images

The most successful nation today was England after they claimed six of 16 gold medals on offer overall.

England's morning session victories came through Lisa Whiteside and Galal Yafai in the women's 51kg and men's 46kg to 49kg divisions respectively.

Whiteside defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul 5-0, while Yafai overcame India's Amit 3-1.

The women's 51kg bronze medallists were Australia's Taylah Robertson and Kenya's Christine Ongare.

Rounding out the men's 46kg to 49kg podium was Sri Lanka's Thiwanka Ranasinghe and Uganda's Juma Miiro.

In the evening session, England registered four wins out of four.

Sandy Ryan continued the gold medal rush with a 3-2 victory over Wales' Rosie Eccles in the women’s 69kg final.

Peter McGrail then defeated Northern Ireland’s Kurt Walker 4-1 to take the men’s 56kg title before Pat McCormack overcame another Northern Irishman, Aidan Walsh, 5-0 to win the men’s 69kg event.

An extremely successful day for England was capped off when Frazer Clarke beat India’s Satish Kumar to the men’s over 91kg crown in the last bout of the day, winning 5-0.

Bronze medals were won by Australia's Kaye Scott and Canada's Marie-Jeanne Parent in the women's 69kg, Canada's Eric Basran and India's Hussamuddin Mohammed in the men's 56kg, Fiji's Winston Hill and India's Manoj Kumar in the men's 69kg, and Seychelles' Keddy Agnes and New Zealand's Patrick Mailata in the men's over 91kg.

Hosts Australia claimed three gold medals today thanks to wins for Anja Stridsman in the women's 60kg, Harry Garside in the men's 60kg and Skye Nicolson in the women's 57kg.

Stridsman registered a 5-0 victory over England's Paige Murney before Garside beat India's Manish Kaushik 3-2.

Nicolson then completed a gold medal hat-trick for the hosts by beating Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh 3-2.

New Zealand's Troy Garton and Nigeria's Yetunde Odunuga were the women's 60kg bronze medallists.

Sharing the third step of the podium in the men's 60kg were Northern Ireland's James McGivern and Wales' Michael McDonagh.

Alexis Pritchard of New Zealand and Canada's Sabrina Aubin-Boucher were the women's 57kg bronze medallists.

New Zealand's David Nyika beat Australia's Jason Whateley in the men's 91kg final ©Getty Images

Among today's other gold medallists was New Zealand's David Nyika, who beat Australia's Jason Whateley 5-0 in the men's 91kg final.

Nyika's victory came after Jonas Jonas had secured Namibia's first gold medal of Gold Coast 2018 with a 5-0 triumph over Canada's Thomas Blumenfeld in the men's 64kg showdown.

Jonas was arrested during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games for an alleged sexual assault on a maid.

He is cleared to compete internationally but the legal case regarding the alleged incident in Rio de Janeiro is still ongoing.

The men's 91kg bronze medallists were India's Naman Tanwar and England's Cheavon Clarke.

Jessie Lartey's bronze in the men's 64kg category was Ghana's first medal of the Games.

He was joined in achieving a third-place finish by England's Luke McCormack.

Wales also won two gold medals today courtesy of Lauren Price’s win over Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the women’s 75kg final and Sammy Lee’s triumph in the men’s 81kg category ahead of Samoa’s Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali.

Nigeria's Millicent Agboegbulem and Canada's Tammara Thibeault were the women's 75kg bronze medallists.

The men's 81kg bronze medals went to Australia's Clay Waterman and Canada's Harley O'Reilly.