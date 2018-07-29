Belarus biathlon legend Darya Domracheva has been announced as the first "Star Ambassador" of the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The four-time Olympic and two-time world champion was appointed at a ceremony at the National Olympic Committee of Belarus headquarters.

Star ambassadors will be tasked with promoting the event in the Belarus capital, which will take place between June 21 and 30 next year.

More ambassadors are set to be announced.

Domracheva, an icon of Belarus sport who retired from competition in June, should fit the bill perfectly.

"I will do my best to perform this role with dignity," the 31-year-old said.

"Together with the other star ambassadors, we will help the entire world learn about this super event.

"I believe that the second European Games will be held at a very high level and new sports heroes will be born here.

"And they will remember Minsk as the city where they had their first great success and will tell others about it.

"This will be a very important contribution in the popularisation of our country."

Darya Domracheva shows off her impressive medal collection ©Minsk 2019

Domracheva was born in Minsk and won three Olympic golds at Sochi 2014.

She then helped her country to the 4x6 kilometres relay title at Pyeongchang 2018 in February.

She earned 34 victories on the International Biathlon Union's World Cup circuit, as well as one overall crystal globe in 2014-2015.

Domracheva took a significant time out of the sport following the birth of daughter Xenia but returned in January 2017.

The Belarusian also missed the entire 2015-2016 campaign after she was diagnosed with mononucleosis.

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees will compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.

Ten of the 15 sports will act as qualifiers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the European Games also counting as the official European Championships for four sports.

There will be 91 men's events, 89 women's events and 21 mixed events in total, with 115 universality spots available.

All 12 sporting venues, of which 11 are existing facilities, will be located within a maximum 30 minutes' drive from the Athletes' Village, ensuring athletes can easily travel to training and competition sites.