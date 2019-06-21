By Nancy GIllen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Day one of competition and Opening Ceremony
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Welcome to our live coverage of the 2019 European Games in Minsk
- 10 hours ago: European Games action underway in archery and 3x3 basketball
- 9 hours ago: Russia seeking to maintain 3x3 basketball domination
- 8 hours ago: "Surprise" security check closes Main Press Centre
- 7 hours ago: Germany and Czech Republic win opening 3x3 basketball matches
- 7 hours ago: Russia successfully begin men's 3x3 basketball title defence
- 6 hours ago: Turkish archer Gazoz tops men's recurve individual ranking round
- 4 hours ago: Judoka Sally Conway announced as British flag-bearer
- 4 hours ago: Capralos foresees “great legacies” from the Minsk 2019 Games
- 3 hours ago: Kosovo flag bearer Gjakova replaced due to delayed flight
- 2 hours ago: Dutch archer Schloesser starts strong in men’s compound qualifying
- 2 hours ago: Russia’s Rio 2016 silver medallist Perova point off lead in women’s recurve individual ranking round
- 1 hour ago: First day of 3x3 basketball concludes
- 10 minutes ago: First day of European Games sporting action ends
