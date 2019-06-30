By Nancy Gillen and Mike Rowbottom in Minsk
The European Games: Final day of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Sporting action at Minsk 2019 European Games comes to an end
- 1 hour ago: Ukraine's Bachynska achieves gold in women's floor
- 1 hour ago: Verniaiev earns gold for Ukraine in men's parallel bars
- 1 hour ago: Belgium's Derwael triumphs in women's beam
- 1 hour ago: Armenia continues successful day with men's vault gold
- 1 hour ago: All-around champion Melnikova secures uneven bars gold medal
- 2 hours ago: Men's rings gold goes to Italy's Lodadio
- 2 hours ago: Belak edges past all-around champion to win women's vault
- 2 hours ago: Belyavskiy adds pommel horse gold to all-around title
- 3 hours ago: Ukraine's Horuna wins men's kumite under-75g gold to complete karate competition
- 3 hours ago: Hryshchanka earns gold for hosts in men's greco-roman wrestling 130kg
- 3 hours ago: Italy's Maresca earns dramatic win in men's under-67kg kumite final
- 3 hours ago: Aleksanyan add European Games greco-wrestling gold medal to collection
- 3 hours ago: Latvia's Kalnins overpowers Farzaliyev to win men's kumite under-60kg title
- 4 hours ago: Ukraine's Serogina wins women's kumite under-61kg gold
- 4 hours ago: Van Schip wins the final track cycling gold in men's omnium
- 4 hours ago: Goranova glee after winning women's kumite under-55kg gold
- 4 hours ago: Austria's Plank wins first karate gold of the night in women's kumite under-50kg
- 4 hours ago: Russia's Shmeleva wins women's 500m time trial at track cycling
- 4 hours ago: Gold for Gadzhimagomedov in men's boxing 91kg heavyweight
- 4 hours ago: Finland's Soravuo win's artistic gymnastics men's floor
- 5 hours ago: Dutch cylist Lavreysen claims men's keirin gold
- 5 hours ago: Unanimous victory for Ukraine's Khyzhniak in men's boxing 75kg middleweight
- 5 hours ago: Blichfeldt wins badminton women's singles gold to compete Danish double
- 5 hours ago: British pair win women's madison gold
- 6 hours ago: Final session of karate gets underway at Chizhovka Arena
- 6 hours ago: Beleniuk upgrades 2015 greco-roman wrestling silver with gold
- 6 hours ago: Golden reflections from Ellis and Smith after badminton's battle of Britons
- 6 hours ago: Antonsen beats Leverdez to badminton men's singles title
- 7 hours ago: Another Armenian gold as Bachkov wins men's boxing 64kg light welterweight
- 7 hours ago: Home gold in track cycling as Sharakova wins women's individual pursuit
- 7 hours ago: Ireland secures first European Games gold through boxer Walker
- 7 hours ago: Hovhannisyan triumphs in men's boxing 49kg light flyweight
- 8 hours ago: Smith and Ellis beat fellow Brits to badminton mixed doubles gold
- 8 hours ago: Second boxing gold for Britain through Price in women's 75kg middleweight
- 9 hours ago: Cakiroglu awarded gold in women's boxing 51kg flyweight
- 9 hours ago: Harrington withdraws from women's boxing 60kg lightweight final
- 10 hours ago: Last medals of 2019 European Games set to be awarded
- 12 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the final day of action
