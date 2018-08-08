Tokyo 2020 will be the first Olympics and Paralympics to use facial recognition technology to increase security at Games venues, it has been confirmed.

Organisers' plans to utitlise the technology were first reported in April and Tokyo 2020 have announced it will be in place when the Japanese capital stages the Games in two years' time.

The technology will be used to verify the identity of accredited officials, including athletes, staff members and media during the event.

The facial images of every accredited person will be collected beforehand and stored in a database, Tokyo 2020 said.

NEC Corporation, a gold partner on Tokyo 2020's sponsorship scheme, will provide the facial recognition system.

It will help increase security at more than 40 venues, including the media centre and Athletes' Village, it is claimed.

The technology will be used across all of Tokyo 2020's venues for the Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The NeoFace technology designed by the corporation was demonstrated to the media at an event in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo 2020 executive director of security Tsuyoshi Iwashita said those who are accredited will be subjected to the facial security check every time they enter a venue.

"The key to Games security is to prevent unauthorised people or items from entering venues," said Iwashita.

"Tokyo 2020 will utilise an automated face recognition system for accredited people, a first for an Olympic or Paralympic Games, to prevent unauthorised access.

"This latest technology will enable strict identification of accredited people compared with relying solely on the eyes of security staff, and also enables swift entry to venues which will be necessary in the intense heat of summer.

"I hope this will ensure a safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games and help athletes perform at their best."

Facial recognition technology was also provided by NEC at the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei.