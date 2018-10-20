The 2018 United World Wrestling (UWW) Senior World Championships officially begin here in Budapest tomorrow with the Opening Ceremony.

The Championships - featuring more than 850 wrestlers from 114 different countries - is being held here at the at the László Papp Sports Aréna and will last until October 28.

It is the seventh time that Hungary - a country with a rich history of wrestling - has hosted the event.

Budapest also hosted the first ever joint Championships - featuring events across Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling - in 2005.

This year's Championships is special for several reasons, as UWW have brought in a number of changes.

Perhaps the most significant sees seeding introduced across every weight category for the first time.

Previously the draws at the start of the competition were done at random, but this time around the four highest ranked athletes in each category have been given seedings so they will not be drawn together in the early rounds.

A seeding system is being used at this year's Championships for the first time ©Getty Images

Additionally, athletes will now compete across 10 different weight categories in all of Greco-Roman, freestyle and women's wrestling, meaning two entirely new categories have been created in each class.

Many of the pre-existing categories have also changed.

At the 2017 World Championships in Paris, the Greco-Roman categories ranged from 59 kilograms to 130kg, but they now start at 55kg.

In the freestyle class the new categories are at 79kg and 92kg, while in the women's event they are at 65kg and 72kg.

The overall World Championship medals table is currently topped by the Soviet Union, with 253 golds, 93 silvers and 69 bronze medals.

Japan are in second but considerably behind, with 109 golds in all.

Following the Opening Ceremony tomorrow, semi-finals will take place in four freestyle categories from 61kg to 125kg.

The first gold medals of the Championships will then be awarded, when the first session of finals starting at 7pm local time.