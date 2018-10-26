by James Diamond at the Papp László SportArena in Budapest
World Wrestling Championships day seven: First Greco-Roman medals decided
Timeline
- 17 hours ago: Welcome to day seven
- 17 hours ago: Day seven begins with four Greco-Roman repechages
- 13 hours ago: Quarter-finals time on day seven
- 13 hours ago: Semi-final line up confirmed in 60kg Greco-Roman division
- 13 hours ago: Semis confirmed in 87kg Greco-Roman
- 13 hours ago: Semi-final line up complete at 67kg Greco-Roman
- 13 hours ago: Morning session ends
- 10 hours ago: Evening session begins
- 10 hours ago: 60kg Greco-Roman finalists confirmed
- 10 hours ago: 67kg Greco-Roman finalists confirmed
- 9 hours ago: 87kg Greco-Roman finalists confirmed
- 9 hours ago: Azerbaijan's Azizli wins 55kg Greco Roman gold inside a minute
- 8 hours ago: IOC President Bach in attendance
- 8 hours ago: Russia win fifth gold through Maryanyan at 63kg
- 7 hours ago: Staebler breaks Hungarian hearts and wins third world title, in 72kg final
- 6 hours ago: Bacsi comes from behind to win Hungary's first gold
- 6 hours ago: Day seven ends after thrilling evening session
