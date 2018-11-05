By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Day five of competition begins
- 15 hours ago: Germany's Mueller tops men's 81kg Group B standings in clean and jerk and total
- 12 hours ago: Kazakhstan's Sadykova ends with no lift but wins women's 64kg Group B clean and jerk and total
- 10 hours ago: Egypt's Mahmoud secures men's 81kg snatch gold medal after Karapetyan bombs out
- 9 hours ago: Lyu turns down chance to make attempt for clean and jerk gold after claiming men's 81kg overall title
- 8 hours ago: China's Deng wins women's 64kg snatch title with world standard-breaking lift
- 7 hours ago: Deng utterly dominant in women's 64kg Group A with three golds and three world standards
- 7 hours ago: Day five of competition concludes
