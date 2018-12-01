Tickets for the 2019 European Games in Minsk have gone on sale ahead of the competition in the Belarus capital next June.

Tickets for the event, due to take place next year between June 21 and 30, went on sale the host country at midnight and are available to buy from all countries on the website of the event's official ticket operator Tiketpro.

Tickets are due to go on sale in Russia from December 15.

Around 375,000 tickets will made available initially, but this could be increased to 535,000 according to demand.

The cheapest ticket will be priced at BYN5 (£1.80/€2.00/$2.30) for a number of sports.

Tickets for the Opening and Closing ceremony of the 2019 European Games, which will take place in the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, have gone on sale ©Minsk 2019

Tickets for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies are also available, with the additional promise that spectators at these events will become participants in an addition element that will not be shown on television.

The cheapest option for the Opening Ceremony is priced at BYN150 (£55/$70/€62).

The Closing Ceremony is slightly less expensive at BYN70 (£26/$33/€29).

More than 4,000 athletes are due to compete in 15 sports in Minsk, including badminton, boxing, canoe sprint and judo, which will be the official European Championships for those events.