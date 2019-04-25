Gunilla Lindberg has been honoured with Sweden’s highest order for leaders in sport – RF:s förtjänsttecken – during the National Olympic Committee’s Annual General Assembly in Stockholm.

Lindberg was given the award by the Swedish Sports Confederation’s chairman Björn Eriksson and secretary general Stefan Bergh.

She started working at the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) in 1969, at the age of 22.

Twenty years later, Lindberg became SOK secretary general, a position she holds to this day.

She was elected a Board member of the European Olympic Committees in 1993 and is now a member ex-officio of the governing body.

Lindberg was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1996 and was inducted to the IOC Executive Board in 2000.

She is also secretary general of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

Gunilla Lindberg is the secretary general of the Association of National Olympic Committees ©Getty Images

"Few have been more deserved of the honour than Gunilla Lindberg, who has dedicated most of her life to sports," an SOK statement reads.

On the recognition, Lindberg said: "I’m very honored to get this award."

Lindberg has wide experience of the Olympic Movement, including being chair of the IOC Evaluation and Coordination Commissions for the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games held in Pyeongchang.

Last month, the Swede described Stockholm Åre 2026 as the "exceptional bid" that could help save the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

She was addressing the IOC Evaluation Commission at the start of an open session in Stockholm.

Lindberg, speaking to the Evaluation Commission in her role as SOK secretary general, claimed they wanted "to serve the Olympic and Paralympic Movements by creating a transformative 2026 Winter Games here in Sweden".

The 71-year-old added: "By 'transformative', I mean one that helps the [Olympic] Movement reimagine the sustainable planning, funding and operation of the Winter Games.

"Our Games concept was created to address this unique moment in time."