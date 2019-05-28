Traffic restrictions on lorries, vans and other delivery vehicles have been put in place by officials in Minsk for next month's European Games.
Minsk City Hall has announced restrictions on heavy freight transporters entering the centre of the Belarus capital in order to try to ease congestion during the Games when they take place between June 21 and 30.
According to Belarusian news service BelTA, head of road police at Minsk City Hall Vadim Garkun said delivery drivers will only be allowed to reach customers during the early morning, late evening or at night.
Garkun warned that police will be keeping a close track on vehicles and will clamp down on any violations during the event, the second edition of the European Games.
The price on toll roads around Minsk will also be raised to try and discourage drivers and lessen congestion during the 10-day period of the Games.
Over 4,000 athletes from 50 European countries will compete for 200 medals in 15 sports at Minsk 2019.